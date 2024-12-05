Retrograde to transfer to the West End – with casting revealed

Nica Burns has announced the West End transfer of Retrograde, written by Ryan Calais Cameron and directed by Kiln Theatre’s artistic director Amit Sharma.

The production, which premiered at the Kiln Theatre, will run at the Apollo Theatre for a strictly limited season from 8 March to 14 June 2025, with a press night on Wednesday 19 March.

The cast includes Ivanno Jeremiah as Sidney Poitier, reprising his role from the Kiln production. Joining him are Stanley Townsend as Mr Parks and Oliver Johnstone as Bobby.

Set against the backdrop of the 1950s Golden Age of Hollywood, Retrograde focuses on a pivotal moment in Sidney Poitier’s early career as he faces a critical decision about signing a career-changing Hollywood contract.

The play follows the success of Cameron’s For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy, which had two sold-out West End runs at the Apollo Theatre in 2023 and the Garrick Theatre in 2024. Cameron described Retrograde as a deeply personal work, drawing connections between Poitier’s challenges and contemporary dilemmas.

The creative team includes Frankie Bradshaw as set and costume designer, Amy Mae as lighting designer, Beth Duke as sound designer, and Juliet Horsley as casting director.

Tickets for the West End run are available from 1pm.