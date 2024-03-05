For Black Boys… at the Garrick Theatre – first look at 2024 West End production

Exclusive: New production shots have been released for the West End return of For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy.

Ryan Calais Cameron’s Olivier Award-nominated piece originally debuted at the New Diorama Theatre in 2021, directed by Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu, before transferring to the Royal Court Theatre in 2022 with Cameron taking over directorial duties. It then moved to the West End’s Apollo Theatre in 2023, where it was described by WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton as an “astonishing evening of theatre“.

Originally conceived by Cameron in the wake of the 2012 killing of Trayvon Martin and inspired by Ntozake Shange’s For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf, the play mixes fantasy and reality through the lens of six young Black men who meet for group therapy and “let their hearts – and imaginations – run wild”.

Starring in the new run are Tobi King Bakare (I May Destroy You) as Onyx, Shakeel Haakim (making his professional debut) as Pitch, Fela Lufadeju (Standing at the Sky’s Edge) as Jet, Albert Magashi (Dear England) as Sable, Mohammed Mansaray (Much Ado About Nothing) as Obsidian and Posi Morakinyo (Ain’t Too Proud) as Midnight.

Once again directed by Cameron, the creative team for the production includes original director Fynn-Aiduenu, movement director and choreographer Theophilus O Bailey, musical director and vocal arrangement John Pfumojena, set and costume designer Anna Reid, lighting designer Rory Beaton, sound designer and composer Nicola T Chang, associate director Tatenda Shamiso, associate designer Noemi Daboczi, associate lighting designer Jack Ryan, vocal coach Salvatore Sorce, assistant choreographer Jade Hackett, company stage managers Constance Oak and Mica Taylor, deputy stage manager Jade Hunter, assistant stage manager Emily Obasohan, wellbeing practitioner Rukiya Jemmott, outreach manager Jade Franks and outreach coordinator Selorm Adonu.

Presented by the Royal Court Theatre, Nimax Theatres, Nouveau Riche and the New Diorama Theatre, For Black Boys… runs at the Garrick Theatre until 4 May 2024. Tickets are on sale below.