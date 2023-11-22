For Black Boys… to return to the West End in 2024

The smash hit play For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy is heading back to the West End next year.

Ryan Calais Cameron’s Olivier Award-nominated piece originally debuted at the New Diorama Theatre in 2021, directed by Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu, before transferring to the Royal Court Theatre in 2022 with Cameron taking over directorial duties. It then moved to the West End’s Apollo Theatre earlier this year, where it was described by WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton as an “astonishing evening of theatre“.

Cameron commented: “I am thrilled by the prospect of For Black Boys… gracing the stage once more, delivering a compelling and thought-provoking narrative that has deeply resonated with both audiences and critics. It is truly humbling to witness how this production has also propelled the careers of the first remarkable actors who breathed life into these characters. Observing their excellence on renowned stages and in high-profile projects is a source of immense pride.

“The opportunity to offer the roles to a new generation of actors brings profound joy. It is a testament to the ongoing dialogue sparked by For Black Boys… and a commitment to providing emerging talents with the chance to shine.”

Casting for the 2024 staging will be announced in due course.

Co-producer Nica Burns added: “For Black Boys… is the most extraordinary piece of theatre balancing pain and heartbreak with joy and laughter. Life! Responding to audiences who have roller-coasted it to this fourth production, we are delighted to give everyone another chance to join the conversation. Strictly limited season!”

Originally conceived by Cameron in the wake of the 2012 killing of Trayvon Martin and inspired by Ntozake Shange’s For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf, the play mixes fantasy and reality through the lens of six young Black men who meet for group therapy and “let their hearts – and imaginations – run wild”.

The production features set design by Anna Reid, lighting design by Rory Beaton, sound design and composition by Nicola T Chang, movement direction by Theophilus O Bailey, musical direction and vocal arrangement by John Pfumojena and casting by Isabella Odoffin.

Presented by the Royal Court Theatre, Nimax Theatres, Nouveau Riche and the New Diorama Theatre, For Black Boys… will run for a strictly limited season at the Garrick Theatre from 29 February until 4 May 2024, with a press night set for 7 March. Tickets will go on general sale at 2pm today.