The show has also revealed more details around its eagerly anticipated premiere

Lead casting has been revealed for the West End premiere of Disney’s Hercules, opening at Theatre Royal Drury Lane next summer.

Disney’s 1997 animated classic Hercules follows the titular Greek hero as he battles to claim his birthright and strength, while pitted against the villainous Hades. Numbers in the film include “Go The Distance”, “Zero to Hero” and “I Wont Say (I’m In Love)”.

Grammy nominee Luke Brady (pictured above) will take on the title role in the show, directed by Casey Nicholaw, when it comes to London. Further casting will be revealed in due course.

Anne Quart, executive producer of Disney Theatrical Group, explained why Luke was the perfect fit: “After a wide and exhaustive search, we are thrilled to announce Luke as Hercules. His remarkable depth as an actor delivers all the weight and power the character demands, but it’s his magnetism and presence that elevate this mythic character into a relatable young man, finding his way in the world and learning what it means to be human. The Hercules team has fallen in love with him and know that audiences will feel the same.”

The show, which also announced dates and details today, will begin performances at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in early June 2025.

Nicholaw continued: “In a search that took us across the globe, we have found our perfect hero in Luke, and I look forward to working with him over the coming months to develop the much-loved character of Hercules. We can’t wait for him to lift the roof at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.”

Hercules fans may be hearing more from Brady soon…