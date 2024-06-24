Disney’s Hercules to run in the West End

Disney’s animated classic Hercules is headed for the London stage.

The show, based on the 1997 animated film of the same name, follows a young demigod who realises he has immense strength and power. Famed song from the film include “Go the Distance”, “I Won’t Say (I’m In Love” and “Zero to Hero”.

A stage version has been gradually worked on for many years, with two iterations across the Atlantic at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park and the Paper Mill Playhouse. A further run also took place in Hamburg earlier this year.

It has music and lyrics by Alan Menken and David Zippel, a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah, with direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (who joined the show for its Hamburg run) and co-choreography by Tanisha Scott.

The stage production will open in the summer of 2025 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane (currently home to Disney’s stage version of Frozen), with specific dates, details and more to be revealed in due course.