Kiln Theatre announces 2025/26 season including Pendle witch trial musical and Beatles play

The venue has mapped its way to the summer of 2026

Kiln Theatre has announced its new season.

The programming opens this summer with The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs by Iman Qureshi, a musical comedy that follows a lesbian choir striving for a place on the Pride mainstage. Directed by Hannah Hauer-King and co-produced with Antic Productions and Damsel Productions, it runs from 13 June to 12 July 2025 following a previous sold-out run at Soho Theatre.

Coven, a new musical about the Pendle Witch Trials, will have its world premiere. With music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning Daisy Chute and Rebecca Brewer, and a book by Brewer, it is directed by award winner Miranda Cromwell. The production runs from 31 October to 13 December 2025.

Dipo Baruwa-Etti and Taio Lawson will co-write and direct Seagulls, a contemporary Black British retelling of Chekhov’s The Seagull. Running from 12 February to 21 March 2026, it examines ideas of art, ambition, and family dynamics.

Tom Wright’s Please Please Me will explore the life of Brian Epstein, his relationship with John Lennon, and his role in shaping The Beatles. Directed by Amit Sharma, it runs from 16 April to 23 May 2026.

Kiln Theatre is introducing a new £5 ticket scheme for Brent and Camden residents for all preview performances. This is alongside its existing £10 ticket rate for under-26s. The theatre will also offer 1,000 free tickets to local residents.

Kiln Theatre’s production of Ryan Calais Cameron’s Retrograde, directed by Sharma, is also preparing for its transfer to the West End’s Apollo Theatre. Produced by Colman Domingo and Nica Burns, it runs from 8 March to 14 June 2025.