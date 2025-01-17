The Lonely Londoners at the Kiln Theatre – review

Following a successful run at Jermyn Street Theatre, The Lonely Londoners has returned to the stage in Roy Williams’ dynamic adaptation of Sam Selvon’s Windrush novel. The play captures the fierce struggles of Caribbean immigrants in 1950s London as they try to find their place in the city.

Solomon Israel plays the charismatic and charming Moses, an immigrant who has spent the last decade in London. Moses works sporadic jobs, trying to make ends meet, while acting as a mentor to newcomers who arrive in the capital. We follow him and his friends, each struggling with their challenges as they navigate racial prejudices, financial hardships, and social isolation in a city that makes them feel lonely.

Galahad, played with enthusiasm by Romario Simpson, is the newest arrival. He is full of energy, optimism – and naivety as he exclaims he’s only brought his toothbrush and pyjamas. He dreams big, but soon faces the harsh reality of rejection and discrimination, encountering signs reading, “No dogs, no Irish, no Blacks.”

Tobi Bakare portrays Lewis, a character who is torn between bravado and hidden fragility. He struggles with failure, which is made harder when his mother Tanty (Carol Moses) and strong-minded wife Agnes (Shannon Hayes) arrive. Completing the group is Big City (Gilbert Kyem Jnr), a hustler who brings humour to the play. His mispronunciations of London landmarks, like “Padding Town” and “Hammer String” provide comic relief amid the underlying tension

As the play unfolds, the men’s struggles become more apparent. Each has a vice – be it drinking, theft or anger – that reflects both their vulnerabilities and their attempts to cope with the challenges of being a lonely Londoner.

The camaraderie among the men forms the heart of this production. Their connection, whether through sharing cigarettes, offering comfort, or chasing pigeons in the park, is grounded in mutual respect and understanding. While their flaws are not overlooked, it is their unwavering support for one another that truly resonates.

The cast delivers brilliant performances, including passionate monologues. Israel gives an emotionally charged turn in flashback scenes with his ex-partner, Christina, portrayed by Aimee Powell, who brings an ethereal quality to the role. She sings beautifully and delivers graceful choreography with Israel.

This production embraces minimalism as Ebenezer Bamgboye’s direction ensures the focus stays on the characters. Laura Ann Price’s simple set design features seven plain boxes on stage, which occasionally serve as furniture. I did find some creative choices to be uneven. The abrupt lighting shifts, including harsh strobe effects, clash with the otherwise subtle storytelling. Also, the transitions between past and present could be a little clearer. These abstract elements sometimes distract from the emotional core of the play.

The Lonely Londoners explores identity, belonging and resilience. Nevena Stojkov’s movement direction is a highlight, perfectly capturing these themes. The choreographed sequences where the men physically support and lift one another up stand as a powerful representation of solidarity.

Roy Williams’ adaptation offers an authentic and honest portrayal of the Windrush generation’s struggles and resilience. While London may seem like a lonely place, the play highlights the strength found in friendship and solidarity.