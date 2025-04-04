BBC continues major season of musical broadcasts, while Sky Arts also schedules stage show airings

See what’s coming up over the next fortnight!

After the BBC unveiled a major season of musical broadcasts last month, further listings have confirmed additional

On Sunday 6 April, ahead of the Olivier Awards broadcast at 7pm, BBC Four will show 2023’s Big Night of Musical, while at 10pm there will be a re-airing of the Howard Keel- and Patricia Morison-led Kiss Me, Kate film. Between the two, there will be a two-part celebration of American actor and singer Keel.

On Wednesday 9 April, BBC Four will broadcast the first part of the RSC’s The Wars of the Roses, while the following day will see two musical films, Calamity Jane and Hello, Dolly!, shown on the same channel.

On Sunday 13 April there will be a BBC Four showing of the 1993 TV production of Porgy and Bess, based on Trevor Nunn’s 1986 Glyndebourne staging at 8.50pm, preceded by a special discussion fronted by Willard White. On the same night will also be a re-airing of the 2025 Big Night of Musicals concert.

On 17 April will be broadcasts of the film versions of Easter Parade and Fiddler on the Roof from 7.50pm.

BBC Two will also air Fiddler on the Roof, on 12 April, while the same day will also see a broadcast of the Kenneth Branagh Henry V.

Sky Arts will also be tapping into the stage show broadcast vibes, including The Sound of Music – Live! on Sunday 5 April at 2.50pm, with the 2019 staged concert of Les Misérables then being shown at 6am on the Freeview channel on 12 April.

On 15 April, there will be a re-showing of the Royal Albert Hall staging of The Phantom of the Opera at 8pm, starring Ramin Karimloo, Sierra Boggess and Hadley Fraser.

If you missed it, the Donmar Warehouse’s landmark production of Company can be re-watched.