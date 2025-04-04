Les Misérables to give special performance at the Olivier Awards

Les Misérables will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special performance at the Olivier Awards.

The performance coincides with a new UK-wide amateur theatre project, “Let the People Sing,” to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Boublil and Schönberg’s musical.

The long-running musical is based on the novel by Victor Hugo and features music by Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. It tells the tale of a former convict who tries to find salvation in revolutionary France.

A major arena tour ended its UK dates in January, while the West End production continues its open-ended run at the Sondheim Theatre.

Casting for the special performance will be revealed in due course. The rendition will be broadcast on ITV 1 at 10.15pm. Performers for the broadcast are to be revealed in due course – from the graphic used by the show teaser, there may be some big stars involved.

Tagged in their Instagram post are Rachelle Ann Go, Lucie Jones, Bradley Jaden, Nathania Ong and Shan Ako.

Mackintosh’s West End production has orchestrations by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross and Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.