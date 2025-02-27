Les Misérables has extended its West End run once more.

Written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, the show is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. This year it will mark its 40th anniversary in London.

Starring in the show are Ian McIntosh as Jean Valjean, Jacob Dachtler as Marius, Robson Broad as Enjolras, Annabelle Aquino as Cosette, Stewart Clarke as Javert, Luke Kempner as Thénardier, Katie Hall as Fantine, Amena El-Kindy as Éponine, and Claire Machin as Madame Thénardier.

The company is completed by Matt Bateman, Michael Baxter, Emily Olive Boyd, Daniel J Brian, Ella May Carter, Adam Colbeck-Dunn, Matthew Dale, Irfan Damani, Sophie-May Feek, Matt Hayden, Christopher Jacobsen, Jessica Johns-Parsons, Sam Kipling, Anouk van Laake, Mia Lamb, Sarah Lark, Matthew McConnell, Aaron-Jade Morgan, Ben Oatley, Adam Pearce, Jordan Simon Pollard, Danielle Rose, Jonathan Stevens, Georgia Tapp, Noah Thallon, and Imaan Victoria.

It has music by Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

Cameron Mackintosh’s production has orchestrations by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross and Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.

Les Misérables is now booking through to 28 March 2026, with tickets on sale below.