Remastered Les Misérables film announces release date

Les Misérables is set to have a bumper 2024. As the show approaches its 40th anniversary, plans for a major arena tour have recently been revealed, while the piece continues to go from strength to strength in the West End. It will now also be back in cinemas – next month.

Tom Hooper’s big-screen version of the Boublil and Schönberg classic won three Oscars following its release in 2012, with the flick also breaking the record for the highest opening day gross for a musical film.

It will now be released in cinemas on 14 February 2024, with the new version “boldly remixed and remastered”. It will feature “the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos and the stunning visuals of Dolby Vision”, with producer Cameron Mackintosh and Hooper commenting: “It’s hard to believe that it is already over ten years since our musical film of Les Misérables opened to become one of the most successful movie adaptations of a stage musical of all time.

“We are delighted that, to mark the occasion, Universal Pictures is re-releasin g a re-mastered version of the film, with a major remix of tracks in Dolby Atmos and a remaster of the entire picture in Dolby Vision; coming to select cinemas.”

It will also be released in the US from 23 February, with international markets to present the film across the year.