Les Misérables arena spectacular announced

Cameron Mackintosh, in association with Nick Grace Management, has announced the world tour of Les Misérables the Arena Spectacular, opening with European dates, including limited UK dates from September 2024.

The long-running musical is based on the novel by Victor Hugo and features music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. It tells the tale of a former convict who tries to find salvation in revolutionary France.

Mackintosh said today, “Since the very first concert performance of Les Misérables in Sydney in January 1989, this remarkable musical has proved to be as powerful and successful in its every manifestation. Whether in its original full theatrical form, a blockbuster musical movie, or any of its numerous spectacularly staged concert performances. Over the show’s nearly 40 years existence, it has also proved to be the launch pad for an extraordinary list of stars around the world, in many different languages and countries.

“This much anticipated world tour will be a unique opportunity for many of these celebrated performers to play their favourite roles for short periods in different parts of the world, so fans will get the chance to see their favourite stars (and mine!) in their favourite musical. Both the show and the score of Les Mis continues to win poll after poll around the world as the publics favourite musical of all time containing so many of the most memorable and beloved songs ever written for the musical theatre. The euphoria of the cast reunion performances of Miz are legendary and always prove a sell-out so I look forward to this unique event being the ultimate demonstration of Do You Hear The People Sing ever!”

The new production is already booked to perform in over 15 countries worldwide including the UK, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and beyond. It will run into the musical’s upcoming 40th anniversary celebrations in 2025.

The production will have an extraordinary new design specifically created for arenas (and large theatres) with audiences of between 3,000 to 5,000. A UK company of over 110 actors, musicians and crew will feature, with guest stars appearing at various stops.

Exact dates, cities, venues, casting and on sale details will begin to be revealed this autumn.