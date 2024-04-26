Watford Palace Theatre announces new season

Watford Palace Theatre has launched a 2024 and 2025 season under the leadership of its new CEO and director of programming, Steve Marmion.

The 115-year-old venue is set to undergo a full front-of-house makeover, while one of the highlights of the season is the world premiere stage adaptation of the hit BBC film Sitting in Limbo, produced by Viva Theatre and Watford Palace Theatre. The story revolves around Anthony Bryan, wrongfully detained by the Home Office after 50 years in the UK, shining a light on the Windrush scandal. It runs from 19 to 22 June.

Another world premiere, Two of Us, co-produced by Watford Palace Theatre and Northern Players Theatre Company, imagines the final encounter between Paul McCartney and John Lennon six years after The Beatles’ breakup. It plays from 13 to 21 September ahead of a tour.

Marmion expressed his excitement about the upcoming season, stating: “I’m thrilled to be unveiling this programme of work and activities for this important and brilliant theatre. Going right back to our music hall roots, we have something for everyone across a packed season of the very best in theatre, music, drag, comedy, and cabaret.”

Also featured in the season is the UK premiere of Fight Night by Ontroerend Goed (24 to 26 October), while the festive season will see the Watford Palace Theatre present a new pantomime, Aladdin, written by Marmion and directed by James Williams (30 November to 31 December).

Into 2025, there will be a revival of Bitch Boxer, produced by Watford Palace Theatre (28 February to 10 March). Written by Charlie Josephine and directed by Prime Isaac, the show is set against the backdrop of the 2012 London Olympics, where women are allowed to compete in boxing for the first time.

In addition to these main productions, the theatre will host a number of drag, dance, and variety shows, as well as film screenings.