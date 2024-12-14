Sky Arts Freeview channel confirms musicals being screened over Christmas

Take a look at what’s on offer!

Sky Arts has unveiled its festive schedule, with a fair amount for theatre and musical enthusiasts to get excited about.

From classics to new broadcasts, there’s ample choice for those wanting the best in recent stage performance.

We’ve compiled the following list to help your diaries:

Sunday 15 December

Cosi Fan Tutti (2021 production from Glyndebourne) – 6.00am

The Story of Panto with Gyles Brandreth – 7.00pm

Monday 16 December

Nutcracker: Backstage with the English National Ballet (part two) – 8.00pm

Tuesday 17 December

La Traviata (with Olga Peretyatko and Atalla Ayan) – 6.00am

Nutcracker: Backstage with the English National Ballet (part two) – 11.30pm

Wednesday 18 December

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker (2011 performance) – 7.20am

Friday 20 December

Cirque Du Soleil: Luzia – 6.00am

Saturday 21 December

Titanic the Musical (recorded last year) – 3.40pm

Sunday 22 December

Matthew Bourne’s Edward Scissorhands – 2.00am

Matthew Bourne’s Edward Scissorhands – 5.00pm

Monday 23 December

Cirque Du Soleil: Delirium – 6.30am

Nutcracker: Backstage with the English National Ballet (part one) – 8.00pm

Christmas Day

Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert (2018) – 10.15am

Matthew Bourne’s Edward Scissorhands – 3.10pm

Nutcracker: Backstage with the English National Ballet (part one) – 4.50pm

Friday 27 December

42nd Street – 1.05pm

While the BBC may not have any new theatre broadcasts (the first year in a while), it is still showing opera, dance and musical movies – you can find out more here.