Sky Arts Freeview channel confirms musicals being screened over Christmas

Take a look at what’s on offer!

 

14 December 2024

Titanic, 42nd Street and Edward Scissorhands, © Pamela Raith, Dan Wooller, Johan Persson

Sky Arts has unveiled its festive schedule, with a fair amount for theatre and musical enthusiasts to get excited about.

From classics to new broadcasts, there’s ample choice for those wanting the best in recent stage performance.

We’ve compiled the following list to help your diaries:

Sunday 15 December

  • Cosi Fan Tutti (2021 production from Glyndebourne) – 6.00am
  • The Story of Panto with Gyles Brandreth – 7.00pm

Monday 16 December

  • Nutcracker: Backstage with the English National Ballet (part two) – 8.00pm

Tuesday 17 December

  • La Traviata (with Olga Peretyatko and Atalla Ayan) – 6.00am
  • Nutcracker: Backstage with the English National Ballet (part two) – 11.30pm

Wednesday 18 December

  • George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker (2011 performance) – 7.20am

Friday 20 December

  • Cirque Du Soleil: Luzia – 6.00am

Saturday 21 December

  • Titanic the Musical (recorded last year) – 3.40pm

Sunday 22 December

  • Matthew Bourne’s Edward Scissorhands – 2.00am
  • Matthew Bourne’s Edward Scissorhands – 5.00pm

Monday 23 December

  • Cirque Du Soleil: Delirium – 6.30am
  • Nutcracker: Backstage with the English National Ballet (part one) – 8.00pm

Christmas Day

  • Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert (2018) – 10.15am
  • Matthew Bourne’s Edward Scissorhands – 3.10pm
  • Nutcracker: Backstage with the English National Ballet (part one) – 4.50pm

Friday 27 December

  • 42nd Street – 1.05pm

While the BBC may not have any new theatre broadcasts (the first year in a while), it is still showing opera, dance and musical movies – you can find out more here.

 

