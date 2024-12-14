Sky Arts Freeview channel confirms musicals being screened over Christmas

Sky Arts has unveiled its festive schedule, with a fair amount for theatre and musical enthusiasts to get excited about.
From classics to new broadcasts, there’s ample choice for those wanting the best in recent stage performance.
We’ve compiled the following list to help your diaries:
Sunday 15 December
- Cosi Fan Tutti (2021 production from Glyndebourne) – 6.00am
- The Story of Panto with Gyles Brandreth – 7.00pm
Monday 16 December
- Nutcracker: Backstage with the English National Ballet (part two) – 8.00pm
Tuesday 17 December
- La Traviata (with Olga Peretyatko and Atalla Ayan) – 6.00am
- Nutcracker: Backstage with the English National Ballet (part two) – 11.30pm
Wednesday 18 December
Friday 20 December
- Cirque Du Soleil: Luzia – 6.00am
Saturday 21 December
- Titanic the Musical (recorded last year) – 3.40pm
Sunday 22 December
- Matthew Bourne’s Edward Scissorhands – 2.00am
- Matthew Bourne’s Edward Scissorhands – 5.00pm
Monday 23 December
- Cirque Du Soleil: Delirium – 6.30am
- Nutcracker: Backstage with the English National Ballet (part one) – 8.00pm
Christmas Day
- Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert (2018) – 10.15am
- Matthew Bourne’s Edward Scissorhands – 3.10pm
- Nutcracker: Backstage with the English National Ballet (part one) – 4.50pm
Friday 27 December
While the BBC may not have any new theatre broadcasts (the first year in a while), it is still showing opera, dance and musical movies – you can find out more here.