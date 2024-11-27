BBC announces stage shows being broadcast this Christmas

A wealth of theatre goodness will be on TV screens

The BBC has unveiled its festive line-up for 2024.

Within that, a whole host of theatre-adjacent or live stage productions will feature.

The hit film version of the RSC’s Matilda the Musical will play on Christmas Day, led by Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch and Emma Thompson. The film was previously released in cinemas before being placed on Netflix in 2023.

A special Alan Bennett one-off special will mark the renowned playwright’s 90th birthday – giving Bennett the chance to reflect on the person he has become, and how the world around him has shifted.

The BBC will broadcast Swan Lake from English National Ballet, filmed at the Royal Albert Hall, as well as Doctor Who at the Proms 2024, recorded at the same venue.

Glyndebourne’s staging of Franz Lehár’s operetta The Merry Widow has also been programmed, led by Danielle de Niese.

Finally, musical legend Alfie Boe will take part in a Celebrity Escape to the Country