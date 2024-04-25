Steps musical Here & Now extends world premiere run

Steps musicai Here & Now has extended its world premiere run at the Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham.

The piece follows the workers and patrons of a seaside superstore (full of shocks, surprises and thrills), and is due to open this November in Birmingham. Penned by Shaun Kitchener and directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, it is produced by the band, theatre company ROYO and music mogul Pete Waterman.

First announced in February, the musical became the venue’s fastest selling show, with 50 per cent of seats sold within 24 hours. Steps said today: “We were thrilled and grateful for the response we received when we announced the show, people were queuing up outside the theatre from 3am to purchase tickets! The past few weeks we have been workshopping the script and songs; it is so exciting to see it lift off the page. We can’t wait to share this with you!”

Choreography is by WhatsOnStage Award winner Matt Cole, musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Matt Spencer-Smith, set design by Tom Rogers, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Adam Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup design by Sam Cox, casting by Will Burton for Grindrod Burton Casting, associate direction by Matt Hassall, associate choreography by Jane McMurtrie with associate sound design by Ollie Durrant. The cast for the show will be revealed in due course.

The band, composed of Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Lee Latchford-Evans and Lisa Scott-Lee, have number one singles including “Tragedy”/”Heartbeat” and “Stomp”, as well as the likes of “One For Sorrow”, “Better Best Forgotten”, “5,6,7,8”, “Last Thing On My Mind”, “Love’s Got A Hold Of My Heart” and “Chain Reaction”. All the aforementioned are set to appear in the show.

The production is set to open at Birmingham’s Alexandra Theatre, and is now running from 9 to 30 November 2024. Tickets for the additional week will go on sale at 12pm on Monday 29 April.