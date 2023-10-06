New show NOW That’s What I Call A Musical will have its world premiere next autumn.

Penned by Pippa Evans (award-winning comedian and core member of the Showstoppers), the piece is to be directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood (Strictly Come Dancing).

The musical’s numbers are based on the iconic recurring compilation album NOW That’s What I Call Music, and follows two schoolfriends in 1989, as well as their reunion 20 years later. Tunes by Whitney Houston, Wham!, Blondie, Tears For Fears, Spandau Ballet and more will feature.

Jamii Layton, managing director of NOW That’s What I Call Music, explained: “NOW That’s What I Call Music will be 40 years old in November, and with our albums having become such an integral part of the soundtrack of peoples’ lives over that time, it is thrilling for the brand to be headlining such a warm and fun-packed show. NOW has always celebrated the creative diversity and all-round magic of pop music.

“This combination of a life-affirming story and fantastic music selection will make such a strong connection with the audience. It’s a great way for NOW to salute our legacy and also look forward to the future, continuing to celebrate the best in past and present hits.”

The production will begin performances on 6 September 2024 at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre before commencing a major UK and Ireland tour – visiting Sheffield, Canterbury, Nottingham, Norwich, Newcastle, Bradford, Dartford, Cardiff, Truro, Milton Keynes, Belfast, Southampton, Dublin, Manchester, Hull, Southend, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Birmingham, York, Oxford, Bristol and Wimbledon.

Horwood continued: “This is a beautiful and funny story about two schoolgirls navigating life through their shared love of music. Pippa has written a script that takes you right back to sharing your Walkman headphones with your best friend, escaping the boring day to day and dancing like nobody is watching.

“Everybody remembers getting the latest NOW That’s What I Call Music album! Our show is packed full of the biggest hits of the era and I cannot wait to get started and you will love it.”

The creative team will include set and costume designers Tom Rogers and Toots Butcher, musical supervisor and arranger Mark Crossland, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Adam Fisher, wig and hair designer Sam Cox, associate choreographer Aaron Renfree and casting director Annelie Powell CDG.

Evans concluded: “Writing NOW That’s What I Call A Musical has been an absolute delight, weaving this funny, heart-warming story around such a fantastic collection of songs. September 2024 can’t come soon enough!”

Tickets go on sale for certain venues from next week.