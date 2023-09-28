Plans are afoot to bring 13 Going On 30 to the stage in musical form.

Written by the writers of the hit film of the same name, Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, the piece follows a 13-year-old who wishes to live as a 30-year-old. Her wish comes true – with unexpected results.

The show will first be presented at four script-in-hand, public workshop performances at Battersea Arts Centre on Wednesday 25 October, Thursday 26 October, Friday 27 October and Saturday 28 October at 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale today via Battersea Arts Centre (priced at £13.30), while plans for a full production are being set for summer 2025.

The company for the workshop is to be confirmed, with the production directed by Andy Fickman, who brought Heathers to award-winning musical success. Casting for the adult company is by Will Burton for Grindrod and Burton Casting and casting for the children is by Keston and Keston.

Goldsmith and Yuspa said today: “When we poured our middle school pain into the movie 13 Going on 30, we never quite imagined it would stick around to this day as a rom-com parents show their kids, a Halloween costume, a scene in an Ariana Grande music video, and a teen sleepover staple. Now we’re thrilled to be bringing our pain across the pond with 13 Going on 30 The Musical. It’s been endlessly fun working with ROYO, Todd Garner, Revolution Studios, composer/lyricists Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, and director Andy Fickman to reinvent this story for the London stage. We can’t wait for a new generation to grab some Razzles and feel thirty, flirty, and thriving.”

The show has original tunes penned by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, who have previous credits including First Dates and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and future projects including a musical version of 17 Again.