Lenny Henry to appear in fundraiser event at the Bush Theatre

Lenny Henry will appear in a fundraiser to benefit the Bush Theatre’s artist development programme on 25 January 2025.

Entitled An Evening with Sir Lenny Henry, the event will feature extracts from his playwriting debut August in England (first produced by the Bush in 2023) alongside a Q&A led by culture writer and podcaster Nancy Durrant.

Henry commented: “Right now, the arts just aren’t getting the help they need, which is disastrous considering the huge amount they contribute to daily life and to the public purse. Innovative places like the Bush Theatre are vital to the local economy and also the development of new work, which is one of the reasons why I chose to do my debut play with them. Without the new writers, performers, backstage, and technical staff that venues such as the Bush bring to the fore, much of the theatre, films, and television we take for granted simply wouldn’t exist. It’s so important that these spaces thrive. I stand with everyone at the Bush and hope they get to continue their important work.”

Artistic director Lynette Linton added: “Lenny truly is a member of the Bush family and has been so supportive of our work. For him to volunteer his time to help us in this financially difficult period is so generous and we’re incredibly touched that he has agreed to host what promises to be a night to remember. Many theatres are now at a crossroads, and in many areas we risk losing a vital community asset. In this current climate, and as costs rise, we need constant support from the government in order to sustain the work which I believe is vital to the wellbeing of our society.”

Tickets for An Evening with Sir Lenny Henry, priced at £80, go on sale today at 1pm via the Bush Theatre website.