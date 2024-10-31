Bush Theatre announces new shows for 2025

London
Exciting plans for the west London venue
The Bush Theatre in west London has announced more shows for its 2025 lineup.
Kicking off in February, the Bush Theatre’s Holloway Theatre presents Lavender, Hyacinth, Violet, Yew, a new play by the venue’s emerging writers’ group alum Coral Wylie. Directed by Debbie Hannan, this family-centered story explores a young person’s journey to uncover secrets buried in the past.
The cast includes Omari Douglas, Wil Johnson, Pooky Quesnel, and Wylie, who also takes the stage.
The show runs from 8 February to 22 March, with relaxed, captioned, and audio-described performances throughout.
Following in April, Speed, written by Mohamed-Zain Dada and directed by Milli Bhatia, takes audiences into a speed awareness course that quickly escalates into an exploration of personal frustrations and hidden struggles.
This is Dada and Bhatia’s first collaboration since their Olivier-nominated play Blue Mist, and the production runs from 4 April to 17 May, with inclusive performance options.
In the Bush Theatre’s Studio, …blackbird hour by babirye bukilwa debuts in January, brought by Vital Xposure, a company known for championing disabled-led performances and hidden stories.
Directed by malakaï sergeant, this piece explores self-acceptance and resilience in a world where love is elusive. Vital Xposure’s production will feature integrated captioning and audio description.
For more details and tickets, visit Bush Theatre’s official website.
Collins and Álvaro Morte star in Bess Wohl’s new two-hander at the Duke of York’s Theatre