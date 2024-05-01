Bush Theatre announces 2024 season plans

The venue has plotted its way to the end of the year

London’s award-winning Bush Theatre has unveiled its upcoming productions for the latter half of 2024.

In the Holloway Theatre, this summer will be My Father’s Fable by Alfred Fagon Award winner Faith Omole, a gripping exploration of grief and family dynamics. Directed by Rebekah Murrell, the cast includes Gabriel Akuwudike, Rakie Ayola, and Tiwa Lade, while the show plays from 15 June to 27 July.

Also on the main stage is The Real Ones by Waleed Akhtar (The P Word), a humorous portrayal of friendship and dreams playing from 6 September to 19 October. Directed by Anthony Simpson-Pike, the play promises to be a candid love letter to platonic soulmates.

Fast-paced cryptocurrency thriller Wolves on Road by Beru Tessema, directed by Daniel Bailey, takes the main space through the end of the year (9 November to 21 December).

A raft of new shows join those previously revealed for the studio space, including Lady Dealer by Martha Watson Allpress (15 May to 15 June), first seen at the Edinburgh Fringe. August will see COMMUNION, devised by the 18-25 Bush Young Company (6 to 10 August), followed by The End by Jasmin Mandi-Ghomi and presented by the 14-17 Bush Young Company (22 to 24 August).

Statues by Azan Ahmed, directed by Esme Allman, offers a poignant exploration of loss and identity (9 October to 9 November), while Tender by Eleanor Tindall, directed by Emily Aboud, delves into the unexpected connections between two women (19 November to 21 December).

Artistic director Lynette Linton said today: “We are surrounded by positivity at the Bush; emerging talent winning critical and audience acclaim, winning industry prizes and recognition, and returning to us with new work which is equally as exciting… There’s undoubtedly a call from audiences for new writing which reflects the world in which we live, written by exciting new talent keen to push theatre forward.”

“To fulfil our mission to really shake up the theatrical canon and continue to have influence over its future – we hold our artists close and want to support them beyond their debut plays. We are thrilled by the reception to Red Pitch in the West End but getting it there was a difficult task, with many producers still feeling it a ‘risk’ to produce work which mirrors the world around them.”

Tickets for these productions are on sale now, with prices starting from £15.