Further cast announced for Alfred Hitchcock Presents musical

The world premiere will take place in Bath

Further names have been revealed to join Alfred Hitchcock Presents – The Musical next spring.

Weaving together episodes from the popular television series Alfred Hitchcock Presents, the production promises a “unique theatrical journey inside the mind of Alfred Hitchcock”.

It will be directed at Theatre Royal Bath by Tony Award winner John Doyle (Company) and will feature an original, jazz-infused score by Steven Lutvak (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) and a book by Jay Dyer (Californication).

The cast is made up of Scarlett Strallen as Mary, Sally Ann Triplett as Lottie Slocomb and Sadie Grimes, Nicola Hughes as Eve and Arthur’s Mother, and Gary Milner as Detective Novak and Roman.

They’re joined by Liam Tamne as Fred and Carl, Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Michael and Deitz, Alistair Brammer as Richard and Ray, Mark Meadows as Maloney and Waterbury, and Damian Humbley as Courtney.

Announced today are Landi Oshinowo (Matilda) as Blanche and Millie’s mama, Jade Oswald (Treason) as Lisa and Nurse Thornhill, Matthew Caputo (The Creakers) as Tommy, Ahmed Hamad (A Christmas Carol) as Arthur and Jerome, and Keanna Bloomfield (My Fair Lady) as Millie.

The cast is completed by Georgia Mann, Ritesh Manugula, Choolwe Lain Muntanga, Matt Pettifor, and Jack Reitman.

Hitchcock is the cinematic mind behind such movies as Psycho, The Birds, Vertigo, North by Northwest, and Rear Window, among others.

Produced by Theatre Royal Bath Productions in association with Universal Theatrical Group, Alfred Hitchcock Presents – The Musical will run from 22 March to 12 April 2025, with a press night set for 27 March.