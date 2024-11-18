Cast announced for Alfred Hitchcock Presents… musical

The Hitchcock-led TV series is getting the stage adaptation treatment

The world premiere of Alfred Hitchcock Presents – The Musical will be staged at Theatre Royal Bath next spring – and a wave of casting has been revealed.

Weaving together episodes from the popular television series Alfred Hitchcock Presents, the production promises a “unique theatrical journey inside the mind of Alfred Hitchcock”.

It will be directed by Tony Award winner John Doyle (Company) and will feature an original, jazz-infused score by Steven Lutvak (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) and a book by Jay Dyer (Californication).

Theatre Royal Bath revealed that appearing will be Scarlett Strallen, Sally Ann Triplett, Nicola Hughes, Gary Milner, Liam Tamne, Joaquin Pedro Valdez, Alistair Brammer, Mark Meadows and Damian Humbley.

Hitchcock is the cinematic mind behind such movies as Psycho, The Birds, Vertigo, North by Northwest, and Rear Window, among others.

Produced by Theatre Royal Bath Productions in association with Universal Theatrical Group, Alfred Hitchcock Presents – The Musical will run from 22 March to 12 April 2025, with a press night set for 27 March.