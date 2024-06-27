Jane Horrocks to lead the cast of The Birthday Party in Bath

Olivier and Tony Award nominee Jane Horrocks is set to lead the cast of the previously announced revival of The Birthday Party.

Harold Pinter’s classic comedy, directed by Richard Jones (Machinal), will run at the Ustinov Studio at Theatre Royal Bath from 2 to 31 August.

Horrocks’ previous stage credits include The Rise and Fall of Little Voice and Mike Leigh’s Life is Sweet, alongside screen credits such as Absolutely Fabulous, Corpse Bride and Chicken Run. She will take on the role of Meg in the new production.

The cast also includes Caolan Byrne (as McCann), Carla Harrison-Hodge (as Lulu), John Marquez (as Goldberg), Sam Swainsbury (as Stanley) and Nicolas Tennant (as Petey).

Written in 1957, the dark comedy is set in a rundown boarding house by the seaside where two unexpected strangers interrupt a small birthday party gathering and sour the occasion.

Further creative team members are yet to be announced.