New Ustinov Studio season at Theatre Royal Bath to include Harold Pinter’s The Birthday Party

Deborah Warner, artistic director of the Ustinov Studio at Theatre Royal Bath, has confirmed the line-up for her latest season.

From 2 to 31 August, the venue will present a new revival of Harold Pinter’s The Birthday Party, directed by Richard Jones.

Written in 1957, the dark comedy is set in a rundown boarding house by the seaside where two unexpected strangers interrupt a small birthday party gathering and sour the occasion.

Casting and further creative team information will be announced in due course.

Other newly revealed productions include Echo and Narcissus (19 June to 6 July), a new dance piece by Kim Brandstrup that marks the completion of his trilogy of works inspired by Greek mythology, Schubert’s Winterreise (4 to 13 June and 8 to 10 September), featuring acclaimed tenor Ian Bostridge and pianist Julius Drake and directed by Warner, and a series of recitals led by Richard Hetherington on 19 July (A Spiritual Life in Music) and 2 and 3 September (Lute Songs).

