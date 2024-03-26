Ralph Fiennes to star in new David Hare play in Bath season

Fiennes will also direct a production of As You Like It

Theatre Royal Bath has announced the opening productions of its Ralph Fiennes / Theatre Royal Bath season, which opens in June 2025.

It commences with the world premiere of a new play by David Hare, Grace Pervades, running from 27 June to 19 July 2025.

Directed by Jeremy Herrin, it tells the story of Victorian stage stars Henry Irving and Ellen Terry, and Ellen’s troubled and brilliant children – Edith Craig and Edward Gordon Craig – who made their own contribution to the development of British theatre. Fiennes will star as Irving.

The season continues with Shakespeare’s As You Like It (15 August to 6 September 2025), directed by Fiennes and starring Gloria Obianyo as Rosalind and Harriet Walter as Jaques. Bob Crowley will design both productions.

Further productions as part of the season will be announced in due course.