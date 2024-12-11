The London Palladium pantomime Robin Hood – first look images released

Production photos for The London Palladium’s pantomime have been released. Oh, yes they have!

Starring in Robin Hood is Palladium panto regular Julian Clary in the title role, with Jane McDonald as Maid Marion. Familiar faces returning for the show include Paul Zerdin (Will Scarlet), Nigel Havers (Friar Tuck), Charlie Stemp (Alan-A-Dale) and Rob Madge (The Spirit of Sherwood), all of whom have previously appeared in the West End staple.

Also on stage at the Palladium this year are Marisha Wallace and Tosh Wanogho-Maud, as the Sheriff of Nottingham and Little John respectively.

Joining them in the ensemble are Amonik Melaco, Charlotte Bazeley, Chrissy Brooke, Demmileigh Foster, Ediz Ibrahim, Emma Hunter, Grant Thresh, Katie Dunsden, Louis Mackdrodt, Mike Fellows, Redmand Rance, Ruby Hood, Thomas Inge, Tonto Appiah, Tyler Lotzof and Zinzile Tshuma.

Standbys are Christopher Howell, Christopher Hewitt, Vicki Lee Taylor and Harrison Wilde.

It runs until Sunday 12 January 2025, with an official opening set for 12 December 2024.

Robin Hood has direction by Michael Harrison, set designs by Mark Walters and costume designs by Hugh Durrant created especially for The London Palladium, choreography by Karen Bruce, visual special effects by The Twins FX, lighting designs by Ben Cracknell, sound designs by Matt Peploe for Gareth Owen Sound and composition and orchestrations by Gary Hind.