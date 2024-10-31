Further cast announced for The London Palladium pantomime Robin Hood

Further casting has been revealed for The London Palladium’s pantomime Robin Hood.

As already revealed, starring in the show are Jane McDonald as Maid Marion and Palladium panto regular Julian Clary as Robin Hood, while familiar faces returning for the show include Paul Zerdin (Will Scarlet), Nigel Havers (Friar Tuck), Charlie Stemp (Alan-A-Dale) and Rob Madge (The Spirit of Sherwood), all of whom have previously appeared in the West End staple.

Also on stage at the Palladium this year will be Marisha Wallace and Tosh Wanogho-Maud, as the Sheriff of Nottingham and Little John respectively.

Joining them in the ensemble are Amonik Melaco, Charlotte Bazeley, Chrissy Brooke, Demmileigh Foster, Ediz Ibrahim, Emma Hunter, Grant Thresh, Katie Dunsden, Louis Mackdrodt, Mike Fellows, Redmand Rance, Ruby Hood, Thomas Inge, Tonto Appiah, Tyler Lotzof and Zinzile Tshuma.

Standbys are Christopher Howell, Christopher Hewitt, Vicki Lee Taylor and Harrison Wilde.

It will run from Saturday 7 December 2024 to Sunday 12 January 2025.

Robin Hood has direction by Michael Harrison, set designs by Mark Walters and costume designs by Hugh Durrant created especially for The London Palladium, choreography by Karen Bruce, visual special effects by The Twins FX, lighting designs by Ben Cracknell, sound designs by Matt Peploe for Gareth Owen Sound and composition and orchestrations by Gary Hind.