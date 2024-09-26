Lynette Linton and Daniel Bailey to exit Bush Theatre

The artistic director and associate artistic director will step down after six years

Lynette Linton and Daniel Bailey will step down from their roles at the Bush Theatre in west London in spring 2025 – after six years at the head of the venue.

Bailey, the associate artistic director, will leave in January, followed by artistic director Linton in March. The duo will announce programming later this year, which will take the venue through to mid-2026.

Their mammoth tenure at the theatre brought a number of new writers to the forefront, winning four consecutive Olivier Awards for productions like Baby Reindeer and The P Word. Recent transfers to the West End include Red Pitch and Shifters.

They also founded the Bush Young Company during the Covid lockdown, introducing new talent and presenting seven plays on the main stage. Among their successes was the Bush Theatre’s joint win of Theatre of the Year at the 2023 Stage Awards and directing Lenny Henry’s debut play August in England.

The Bush Theatre’s upcoming season will be revealed in two parts, leading up to their departure.