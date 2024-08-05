Lily Collins and Álvaro Morte to make West End debuts in new play Barcelona

The show will run at the Duke of York’s Theatre

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) and Álvaro Morte (Money Heist) will lead new play Barcelona, opening in the West End in October.

Penned by Bess Wohl and directed by Lynette Linton, the show will run at the Duke of York’s Theatre from 21 October 2024, with a strict 12-week season. It follows an American tourist who goes home with a handsome Spaniard, only for things to take a dangerous turn.

Collins said: “It has been a childhood dream of mind to perform in the West End and I’m hugely excited to make my stage debut in Bess’ exciting play, Barcelona. Working with this team has truly been a gift and I cannot wait for audiences to be taken on a thrilling journey as the play unravels. I knew the moment I finished reading the script, I had to play Irene.”

Morte added: “The London theatre scene is a vibrant and exhilarating canvas for fresh, groundbreaking work. I am thrilled and honoured to be a part of this captivating new play, marking my West End debut. I’m looking forward to bringing Barcelona to life and sharing it with audiences.”

There will be a weekly lottery to secure tickets to Barcelona, with 200 tickets released every week, on Monday (from 14 October), at just £25 (including front row seats).

Set and costume design is by Frankie Bradshaw, lighting by Jai Morjaria, composition and sound design by Duramaney Kamara and Xana, video design by Gino Ricardo Green, wigs, hair and makeup design by Cynthia De La Rosa, UK casting by Heather Basten and US casting by Jim Carnahan, movement direction and intimacy by Shelley Maxwell, vocal coaching by Hazel Holder and dramatherapy by Wabriya King.

Associate direction is by Katie Greenall, associate design by Natalie Johnson, associate costume designer and supervisor is Caroline Stevens, production manager is Kate West, and associate production manager is Charlotte Ranson.

It is produced by ATG Productions, Bad Robot Live and Gavin Kalin Productions.