Wolves on Road at the Bush Theatre – review

Beru Tessema’s play invites us into the world of cryptocurrency, where ambition and danger collide. Set against the backdrop of Canary Wharf, we meet Manny, a young man who dreams of making it big but is currently hustling by selling knock-off designer items on the side. When his best friend, Abdul, presents him with a way to make money fast, Manny dives in headfirst, dragging his family into a world that may be too good to be true.

Wolves on Road explores both the excitement and unease that digital currency brings. We watch the characters experience a web of emotions – from hopes and dreams to panic and desperation – all under the allure of potential wealth. Tessema’s writing is authentic and provides a sobering look at the lengths people will go, to make their families proud. Even when it means venturing into unfamiliar, and possibly risky territory.

Directed by Daniel Bailey, the visual designs heighten the experience of being transported to this crypto world. Fast-moving video projections, intense sound design, and ominous lighting during moments of danger all contribute to this effect.

The pacing does start slowly, with some initial scenes lingering a bit too long. However, as the story unfolds, it quickly becomes a gripping watch, particularly as we dissect the character’s determination to “get rich quick”. I found myself getting nervous, especially with these figures’ optimistic talk of building generational wealth and the looming consequence of their choices.

Kieran Taylor-Ford gives a brilliant performance as Manny; his portrayal brings high energy, cheeky enthusiasm, and an innocent charm that makes his journey feel both genuine and relatable. His best friend, Abdul (Hassan Najib), is more composed and cool-headed, and together, their chemistry is very fun to watch. Interactions with the audience as the theatre transformed into a cryptocurrency exchange conference are highly amusing.

Guest starring as crypto guru Devlin Brown, Jamael Westman shines with an abundance of charisma. His confident, smooth-talking demeanour makes it easy to see how young men like Manny and Abdul would be drawn into crypto schemes.

Completing the cast is Fevan, Manny’s mother (Alma Eno), who dreams of becoming a chef and opening a restaurant. Manny’s protective nature towards his mum leads to clashes with her boyfriend, Markos, played by Ery Nzaramba. Nzaramba’s performance is tender, and he delivers lines with a level of grace and expressiveness that feels poetic. He perfectly captures the vulnerability of a man who doesn’t fully grasp cryptocurrency but is willing to gamble on the unknown for a better future.

One of Tessema’s text’s greatest strengths is the ability to highlight the socioeconomic pressures faced by immigrant and working-class communities. Discovering the characters’ willingness to risk it all for financial stability becomes all the more devastating when we consider the potential exploitation they face. Wolves on Road offers a timely, and thought-provoking view into the digital currency world, reminding us of the hidden costs behind those glittering promises.