Louisa Lytton to join The Girl on the Train tour

Louisa Lytton (2:22 A Ghost Story) will star as Rachel Watson at certain dates of the upcoming UK tour of The Girl on the Train.

Based on Paula Hawkins’ best-selling novel, the show tells the story of Watson, who escapes her own life by observing a seemingly perfect couple from her train window. When the woman she watches disappears, Rachel becomes a witness and a suspect in a mystery full of unexpected revelations. The novel, an international sensation with over 20 million copies sold, inspired a film starring Emily Blunt.

The production, originally by Wiltshire Creative, opens at Richmond Theatre, London on 13 January 2025, where it will be led by Giovanna Fletcher (Wish You Were Dead). Following its dates in Richmond, the 2025 tour will visit several venues including Nottingham, Glasgow, Norwich, Salford, Sheffield, Shrewsbury, Bromley, Cheltenham, Woking, Birmingham, Southend, Liverpool, Leicester, and Cardiff.

Laura Whitmore (2:22 A Ghost Story) will then join the show from Brighton in June, and go on to perform in Milton Keynes, Malvern, Aberdeen, Leeds, Inverness, Mold, Southampton, Belfast, Cork and Dublin.

Lytton will play Rachel in Chester, Woking, Birmingham, Southend, Liverpool, Leicester and Cardiff.

They will be joined by completing company cast members Daniel Burke as Kamal Abdic, Zena Carswell as Anna Watson, Samuel Collings as Scott Hipwell, Natalie Dunne as Megan Hipwell, Paul McEwan as DI Gaskill and Jason Merrells as Tom Watson (until 29 March 2025). A casting update will be provided in due course.

Directed by Loveday Ingram, the play is adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel.

Tickets for select venues are on sale below.