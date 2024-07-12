The Girl on the Train to tour with Giovanna Fletcher

Actor, writer, and broadcaster Giovanna Fletcher will star as Rachel Watson in the upcoming UK tour of The Girl on the Train.

Based on Paula Hawkins’ best-selling novel, the show tells the story of Watson, who escapes her own life by observing a seemingly perfect couple from her train window. When the woman she watches disappears, Rachel becomes a witness and a suspect in a mystery full of unexpected revelations. The novel, an international sensation with over 20 million copies sold, inspired a film starring Emily Blunt.

The production, originally by Wiltshire Creative, opens at Richmond Theatre, London on 13 January 2025. Following its dates in Richmond, the 2025 tour will visit several venues including Nottingham, Glasgow, Norwich, Salford, Sheffield, Shrewsbury, Bromley, Cheltenham, Woking, Birmingham, Southend, Liverpool, Leicester, Cardiff, Brighton, Milton Keynes, Aberdeen, and Leeds. Directed by Loveday Ingram, further creative team members are to be revealed.

Fletcher, known for leading the UK tour of Peter James’ Wish You Were Dead, as well as her role in 2:22 A Ghost Story, will perform as Watson until 29 March in Cheltenham. Further casting and dates will be announced. She is the 2020 winner of I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here. Her books include Billy and Me and Walking On Sunshine, and she has co-written a trilogy of best-sellers with her husband Tom Fletcher. Her podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, has over 20 million listeners. She is a patron for CoppaFeel! and an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust and Tommy’s.

Commenting on her role, Fletcher said: “I am delighted to be leading the company of The Girl on the Train as Rachel Watson at venues across the UK next year. Paula Hawkin’s psychological thriller has gripped millions of readers worldwide with its Hitchcockian tale of suspense and mystery. What better place than the theatre to take us through its voyeuristic window and deep into Rachel’s story?”

Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, who adapted the novel for the stage, added: “Since opening in the UK in 2018, The Girl on the Train has been performed around the world, so we’re thrilled that it’s coming back for this UK-wide tour. We’re really excited to be working with Giovanna Fletcher, playing the leading role of Rachel Watson, in Loveday Ingram’s powerful and stylish production.”