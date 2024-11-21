Laura Whitmore to star in Girl on the Train tour

Whitmore will appear in tour stops in 2025

Laura Whitmore (2:22 A Ghost Story) will star as Rachel Watson in the upcoming UK tour of The Girl on the Train.

Based on Paula Hawkins’ best-selling novel, the show tells the story of Watson, who escapes her own life by observing a seemingly perfect couple from her train window. When the woman she watches disappears, Rachel becomes a witness and a suspect in a mystery full of unexpected revelations. The novel, an international sensation with over 20 million copies sold, inspired a film starring Emily Blunt.

The production, originally by Wiltshire Creative, opens at Richmond Theatre, London on 13 January 2025, where it will be led by Giovanna Fletcher. Following its dates in Richmond, the 2025 tour will visit several venues including Nottingham, Glasgow, Norwich, Salford, Sheffield, Shrewsbury, Bromley, Cheltenham, Woking, Birmingham, Southend, Liverpool, Leicester and Cardiff.

Whitmore will then join the show from Brighton in June, and go on to perform in Milton Keynes, Malvern, Aberdeen, Leeds, Inverness, Mold, Southampton, Belfast, Cork and Dublin.

Directed by Loveday Ingram, the play is adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel. Further cast and creative team members are to be revealed.

