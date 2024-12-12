David Tennant and Cush Jumbo-led Macbeth performance halted due to audience incident

It has been reported that the West End production of Macbeth, starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, had to be halted on Tuesday evening due to an unruly audience member at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

Director Max Webster’s five-star revival, which began its life at the Donmar Warehouse last winter and recently picked up a total of six WhatsOnStage Award nominations, was reportedly disrupted when the patron in question complained about having to wait for a break in the action before returning to his seat after a bathroom visit.

When his insistence sparked a commotion among fellow theatregoers in attendance, the house lights were raised and Tennant was asked by theatre staff to leave the stage. The performance was paused for approximately 15 minutes as a result and it is believed that the audience member left the venue.

Macbeth is set to play its final performance at the Harold Pinter Theatre this Saturday, 14 December.