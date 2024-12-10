Macbeth starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo breaks box office records in the West End

The Donmar Warehouse’s production of Macbeth, starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, has broken box office records at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

The production achieved the highest ever initial on sale at the theatre, reaching over £2,150,000 in just one day. Throughout the run, multiple dates have broken records for highest grossing performances and achieved five of the highest grossing weeks in the theatre’s history.

Thirty seven per cent of all tickets sold were priced at £35 and under, including over 1100 front row day seats. Hundreds of tickets were also distributed to schools as part of the Donmar’s LOCAL programme, giving students the opportunity to experience live theatre for free.

Max Webster’s production, which was nominated for six WhatsOnStage Awards last week, sees audience members don headphones in order to hear lines being delivered as if as whispers.

Macbeth opened for a limited run in October and plays at the Harold Pinter Theatre until 14 December. A select number of day seats, both front row seats and standing tickets, are available for the remainder of the run and can be purchased at the box office on the day for each performance.

The production, directed by Webster, was also filmed live during its run at the Donmar Warehouse in London and will be screened in cinemas across the UK, US, Australia and selected international territories from 5 February 2025. Cinema tickets are now on sale.

In the West End, the show is co-produced by Matthew Byam Shaw, Nia Janis and Nick Salmon for Playful Productions, Wessex Grove, Donmar West End, Gavin Kalin Productions and Playing Field.