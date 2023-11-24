David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in rehearsals for Macbeth

Rehearsal images have been released for the Donmar Warehouse’s upcoming revival of Macbeth.

Leading the production are David Tennant (Doctor Who, Good) and Cush Jumbo (Julius Caesar, Hamlet), taking on roles of the regicidal Macbeths, alongside Moyo Akandé (as Ross), Annie Grace (as Musician and Gentlewoman), Brian James O’Sullivan (as Donalbain/Soldier/Murderer and Musician), Casper Knopf (as Macduff’s Son/Fleance/Young Siward), Cal MacAninch (as Banquo), Kathleen MacInnes (as The Singer and ensemble), Alasdair Macrae (as Musician and ensemble), Rona Morison (as Lady Macduff), Noof Ousellam (as Macduff), Raffi Phillips (as Macduff’s Son/Fleance/Young Siward), Jatinder Singh Randhawa (as The Porter/Seytan), Ros Watt (as Malcolm), and Benny Young (as Duncan/Doctor).

Welcome back to Instagram. Sign in to check out what your friends, family & interests have been capturing & sharing around the world.

Director Max Webster’s production will also employ binaural technology to create an immersive 3D sound world, courtesy of sound designer Gareth Fry (The Encounter), which the audience will experience through wearing headphones. In addition, live music will come from an onstage Scottish folk band led by Macrae and featuring award-winning Gaelic singer MacInnes.

The creative team also includes Rosanna Vize (designer), Bruno Poet (lighting designer), Shelley Maxwell (movement director), Macrae (composer and musical director), Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of RC-Annie Ltd (fight directors), and Anna Cooper CDG (casting).

Macbeth officially opens on 15 December 2023, following previews from 8 December, and runs until 10 February 2024.

Sign up to our newsletter for more