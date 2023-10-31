Full cast for Macbeth with David Tennant and Cush Jumbo announced alongside binaural sound design

The Donmar Warehouse production opens later this year

The complete company has been announced for the Donmar Warehouse’s revival of Macbeth.

As already announced, leading the production will be David Tennant (Doctor Who, Good) and Cush Jumbo (Julius Caesar, Hamlet), taking on roles of the regicidal Macbeths.

Joining them and announced today are Moyo Akandé (Ross), Annie Grace (Musician and Gentlewoman), Brian James O’Sullivan (Donalbain/Soldier/Murderer and Musician), Casper Knopf (Macduff’s Son/Fleance/Young Siward), Cal MacAninch (Banquo), Kathleen MacInnes (The Singer and ensemble), Alasdair Macrae (Musician and ensemble), Rona Morison (Lady Macduff), Noof Ousellam (Macduff), Raffi Phillips (Macduff’s Son/Fleance/Young Siward), Jatinder Singh Randhawa (The Porter/Seytan), Ros Watt (Malcolm), and Benny Young (Duncan/Doctor).

Webster’s production, working alongside sound designer Gareth Fry (The Encounter) will also employ binaural technology to create an intense and unnerving 3D sound world, which the audience will experience through wearing headphones. Live music will come from an onstage Scottish folk band led by Macrae and featuring award-winning Gaelic singer MacInnes.

The full creative team are Rosanna Vize (designer), Bruno Poet (lighting designer), Fry (sound designer), Shelley Maxwell (movement director), Macrae (composer and musical director), Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of RC-Annie Ltd (fight directors), and Anna Cooper CDG (casting).

The production opens on 15 December 2023, with previews from 8 December and runs until 10 February 2024.