Waitress, Coriolanus and Death of England to be streamed on National Theatre at Home in 2025

Next year can’t come quick enough!

Tom Millward

Tom Millward

| Nationwide |

12 December 2024

A montage of scenes, including Paapa Essiedu in Death of England: Delroy, Sara Bareilles in Waitress and David Oyelowo in Coriolanus
Paapa Essiedu in Death of England: Delroy (© Helen Murray), Sara Bareilles in Waitress (© FilmNation Entertainment) and David Oyelowo in Coriolanus (© Misan Harriman)

The National Theatre has announced three new titles for its NT at Home streaming service.

From 2 January 2025, Lyndsey Turner’s production of Coriolanus, which starred David Oyelowo (Selma) in the titular role, will join the platform.

From 9 January, all three Death of England plays, which were filmed live at London’s @sohoplace, will become available. Clint Dyer and Roy Williams’ “state of the nation” pieces are interconnected, but can also be enjoyed as standalone offerings. Thomas Coombes (Baby Reindeer) stars in Death of England: Michael, while Paapa Essiedu appears in Death of England: Delroy and Erin Doherty and Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune) share the stage in Death of England: Closing Time.

Finally, from 14 February, the NT at Home will stream its first-ever production captured on Broadway with Waitress: The Musical, presented by FilmNation Entertainment. The production was filmed in New York in 2012 with Sara Bareilles (Into the Woods) starring as Jenna. It was directed for the screen by Brett Sullivan, while the stage show is helmed by Diane Paulus.

Waitress is based on the 2007 film by Adrienne Shelley and features a book by Jessie Nelson and a score by Bareilles. It tells the story of a waitress named Jenna, who dreams of escaping an abusive relationship by winning the prize money from a pie-making contest.

