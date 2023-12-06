Full cast announced for Live Aid musical Just For One Day

The show opens early next year at the Old Vic

Full casting has been confirmed for the new Live Aid musical Just for One Day.

The show is based on the huge moment in music history, which saw 70 artists perform, for free, in London and Philadelphia – in the process raising $127 million for famine relief. Created with permission from the Band Aid Charitable Trust, the piece will delve behind-the-scenes to show how Live Aid came to be.

It features the songs of Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Who, U2, Queen, The Police, Elton John, Paul McCartney, The Pretenders, The Cars, Status Quo, Paul Weller, Sade, The Boomtown Rats, Bryan Adams, Diana Ross, Ultravox and more.

The jukebox show is written by best-selling author John O’Farrell (Mrs Doubtfire, Something Rotten!) and directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, The Little Big Things) in a limited run from 26 January to 30 March 2024 at the Old Vic, with a press performance on Tuesday 13 February 2024.

Already announced cast members for Just For One Day include Julie Atherton, Ashley Campbell, Jackie Clune, Craige Els, James Hameed, Naomi Katiyo, Hope Kenna, Freddie Love, Emily Ooi and Rhys Wilkinson.

Completing the cast will be Jason Battersby, Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong, Olly Dobson, Joe Edgar, Kerry Enright, Jo Foster, Collette Guitart, Eddie Mann, AJ Lewis, Joel Montague, Rachel Moran, Abiona Omonua, Jack Shalloo, Danielle Steers, Tamara Tare and Dyd Wynford.

It features musical supervision, arrangements and orchestration by Matthew Brind, choreography by Ebony Molina, set by Soutra Gilmour, costume by Fay Fullerton, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Gareth Owen, video and animation by Andrzej Goulding and casting by Stuart Burt CDG.

Ten per cent from the sale of every ticket for Just For One Day will be donated to the Band Aid Trust to support their ongoing global relief efforts. The Old Vic will also work with 79 school and community groups to offer free tickets and workshops during the production.

The show is supported by Jamie Wilson Productions, Kevin McCollum, Sonia Friedman Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Kenny Wax Ltd and the Ambassador Theatre Group.

Joining them are voice coach Charlie Hughes-D’aeth, associate director Sara Aniqah Malik, assistant director Toby Murray, associate choreographer Gemma Payne, props supervisor Marcus Hall Props, costume supervisor Laura Hunt, hair, wigs and makeup supervisor Suzy Barrett, associate sound Andy Green and assistant musical director Rachel Murphy.

Tickets are on sale now.