Steps musical Here & Now to have world premiere this autumn

A new musical featuring the tunes of beloved group Steps will have its world premiere this autumn.

Here and Now, which follows the workers and patrons of a seaside superstore (full of shocks, surprises and thrills), is due to open this November in Birmingham. Penned by Shaun Kitchener, it is produced by the band, theatre company ROYO and music mogul Pete Waterman.

Steps explained today: “We’ve been lucky to do many things together as a band, but the question we get asked again and again is ‘where is the Steps musical?’ Well…it’s finally here and we couldn’t be more excited. We’ve searched for the perfect story for our music and we’ve found it in the aisle of a seaside superstore where four friends set out on their own Summer of Love.

“It’s a story of friendship, romance and community; packed with our biggest hits and sure to have everybody laughing, crying and dancing in the aisles. We can’t wait to open the doors this year, and see you there!”

Choreography will be by Matt Cole, set design by Tom Rogers, costume design by Gabriella Slade, sound design by Adam Fisher and casting by Will Burton for Grindrod Burton Casting.

The band, composed of Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Ian ‘H’ Watkins’, Lee Latchford-Evans and Lisa Scott-Lee, have number one singles including “Tragedy”/”Heartbeat” and “Stomp”, as well as the likes of “One For Sorrow”, “Better Best Forgotten”, “5,6,7,8”, “Last Thing On My Mind”, “Love’s Got A Hold Of My Heart” and “Chain Reaction”. All the aforementioned are set to appear in the show.

The production is set to open at Birmingham’s Alexandra Theatre, running from 9 to 24 November 2024. Tickets go on sale 9 February 2024.