Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) extends West End run

Smash hit musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) has extended its West End run at the Criterion Theatre.

Following a record-breaking ten-week run at the Kiln Theatre in north London, the piece has now transferred to the Criterion Theatre, where it officially opened earlier this week. In a five-star review, WhatsOnStage described the production as a “two-act rollercoaster ride through fraught familial drama, earnest musical confession and comedic caper”.

Directed by Tim Jackson, written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, and designed by Soutra Gilmour, it tells the story of Dougal and Robin – the former a young naive Brit who travels over to New York for his father’s second wedding – where he encounters Robin, the sister of the bride.

The show marks Barne and Buchan’s West End debuts. The pair won The Stage Debut Award and the Stiles and Drewe Prize for new musical theatre for an earlier version of the musical titled The Season, which played at Royal and Derngate and the New Wolsey Theatre.

The full creative team also includes lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Tony Gayle, orchestrator Lux Pyramid, casting director Julia Horan and associate director Claira Vaughan.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will now run until 31 August 2024 (instead of the previously announced 14 July) at the Criterion Theatre.