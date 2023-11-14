First look: Sam Tutty and Dujonna Gift in new musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

The new musical plays at the Kiln Theatre

First look photos have been released for Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Jim Barne and Kit Buchan’s two-hander musical running at the Kiln Theatre.

The show follows a Brit named Dougal, who flies out to New York for his father’s second wedding and meets Robin, the sister of the bride, for the very first time.

Appearing in the piece are Dujonna Gift (Hamilton) and WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award-winner Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen).

Alongside director Tim Jackson and designer Soutra Gilmour, the creative team also includes lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Tony Gayle, musical director Sean Green, orchestrator Pyramid, casting director Julia Horan CDG, associate director Claira Vaughan, and Kiln-Mackintosh resident assistant director Jessica Mensah.

Two Strangers runs until 20 January 2023, with a press night set for 16 November.