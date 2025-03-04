Watch Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis announce the Olivier Awards nominees

The nominees being revealed from across the Atlantic!

Watch Tom Francis and Nicole Scherzinger announce this year’s Olivier Awards nominees!

First established in 1976, the awards were renamed in 1984 in honour of Laurence Olivier. They will be taking place on 6 April at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Billy Porter and Beverley Knight.

The pair are revealing the nominees from New York, where they’re co-starring in the Broadway transfer of Jamie Lloyd’s revival of Sunset Boulevard following its award-winning season in the West End.

The Olivier Awards’ creative team includes Anthony Van Laast as creative show director, returning for a third year, with conductor and arranger Gareth Valentine, orchestrator Mark Cumberland and lighting designer Ben Cracknell.

Nominees for the awards will be revealed via the Official London Theatre YouTube channel by Scherzinger and Francis on Tuesday, 4 March at 12pm.