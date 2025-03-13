13 Going On 30 musical reveals additional creative team members and new artwork

The creatives behind the musical version of 13 Going On 30 have been announced, alongside some new artwork of the show’s star!

Premiering this autumn in Manchester, the piece is based on the 2004 film by Revolution Studios. It follows Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old who wishes to escape high school difficulties and finds herself transformed overnight into a 30-year-old magazine editor with an unexpected perspective on life.

Lucie Jones will lead the show – marking her second appearance as a Jenna in a musical based on a much-loved ’00s film.

The show’s book has been adapted by the original screenwriters, Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, who have collaborated with songwriters Michael Weiner and Alan Zachary, known for their work on First Date and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Andy Fickman (Heathers) will direct, while Jennifer Weber (& Juliet) will choreograph. They’ll be joined by set designer Colin Richmond, musical supervisor Alan Williams (also responsible for dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements), WhatsOnStage Award-winning lighting designer Howard Hudson, sound designer Adam Fisher, and video designer George Reeve. Orchestrations are by Williams, Weiner and Zachary. Casting is handled by Will Burton, while children’s casting and children’s general management are by Keston and Keston. Production management comes from Simon Gooding and Matt Jones for Gooding Jones Production Management. The producers for the show include ROYO, Revolution Studios, Wendy Federman, and Phil Kenny.

You can have a first listen to Jones and Weiner perform a number from the show here:

The musical will play at Manchester Opera House, opening on 21 September 2025 for a limited season to 12 October.

Further casting will be revealed in due course.