Have a first listen to the new 13 Going On 30 musical

Take a first peek at star Lucie Jones and co-composer/lyricist Michael Weiner perform a number from the new 13 Going On 30 musical.

The brand-new show is based on the 2004 film by Revolution Studios, and brings to life the story of Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old who wishes to escape high school difficulties and finds herself transformed overnight into a 30-year-old magazine editor with an unexpected perspective on life.

The musical will play at the Manchester Opera House, opening on 21 September 2025 for a limited season to 12 October. Tickets will go on sale at 13:30 tomorrow.

The show’s book has been adapted by the original screenwriters, Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, who have collaborated with songwriters Weiner and Alan Zachary, known for their work on First Date and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Directing the production is Andy Fickman, whose previous theatre credits include Heathers.