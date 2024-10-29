13 Going On 30 the Musical to have world premiere next autumn

The musical stage adaptation of 13 Going On 30 will make its world premiere in Manchester next year.

Based on the 2004 film by Revolution Studios, the musical brings to life the story of Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old who wishes to escape high school difficulties and finds herself transformed overnight into a 30-year-old magazine editor with an unexpected perspective on life.

The show’s book has been adapted by the original screenwriters, Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, who have collaborated with songwriters Michael Weiner and Alan Zachary, known for their work on First Date and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Directing the production is Andy Fickman, whose previous theatre credits include Heathers. The producers for the show include ROYO, Revolution Studios, Wendy Federman, and Phil Kenny.

The musical will play at the Manchester Opera House, opening on 21 September 2025 for a limited season to 12 October.

Goldsmith and Yuspa said today: “When we wrote the movie 13 Going On 30, we never dreamt that on the film’s 20th anniversary, we’d get the chance to see a whole new generation fall in love with Razzles and feel thirty, flirty, and thriving. It’s been a joy to work with ROYO, Revolution Studios, songwriters Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, and director Andy Fickman to bring this story to life as a stage musical.

“We were thrilled by the audience’s response to our workshop last year, and now we can’t wait to officially open in Manchester at the legendary Opera House — the launchpad of so many iconic musicals. So bring your family, your friends, maybe a date, or just come alone — don’t be shy, we’re all nice. Hope you have as much fun seeing the show as we had making it!”

Tickets for 13 Going On 30 – The Musical will be available from 13:30 (see what they did there) on Wednesday, 13 November 2024. Casting for the production will be announced very soon.