The show will have workshops next month ahead of a run in 2025

Workshop casting has been revealed for 13 Going On 30.

Written by the writers of the hit film of the same name, Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, the piece follows a 13-year-old who wishes to live as a 30-year-old. Her wish comes true – with unexpected results.

The show will first be presented at four script-in-hand, public workshop performances at Battersea Arts Centre on Wednesday 25 October, Thursday 26 October, Friday 27 October and Saturday 28 October at 7:30pm. Plans for a full production are being set for summer 2025.

Appearing will be Lucie Jones (Les Misérables, Waitress, Wicked) as Jenna Rink, Jamie Muscato (Moulin Rouge!, West Side Story) as Matt Flamhaff, Grace Mouat (Six, & Juliet) as Lucy, Caleb Roberts (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical) as Richard, Alex Stoll (Groundhog Day) as Alex, Andrew Berlin (Oklahoma!) as Kyle, Kia-Paris Walcott (Heathers) as Wendy, Mary-Jean Caldwell (Heathers) as Bev, Jena Pandya (UK and International tour of Mamma Mia!) as Arlene, Lewis Asquith (Heathers) as Wayne, and Ivan Fernandez Gonzalez (Heathers) as Darius.

The cast will also feature a young company including Doireann McNally (Toy Show The Musical) as Young Jenna, Louie Gray (Bonnie and Clyde) as Young Matt, Bea Ward (School of Rock) as Lulu, Delilah Bennett-Cardy (School of Rock) as Becky, Finn Henry Barwell (School of Rock) as Young Kyle and Jasmine Djazel (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical) as Tess.

The production directed by Andy Fickman, who brought Heathers to award-winning musical success. Casting for the adult company is by Will Burton for Grindrod and Burton Casting and casting for the children is by Keston and Keston.

An extra matinee performance has been added on Saturday 28 October due to demand.

The show has original tunes penned by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, who have previous credits including First Dates and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and future projects including a musical version of 17 Again.