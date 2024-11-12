Exclusive: Lead casting has been revealed for the musical version of 13 Going On 30, premiering next autumn in Manchester.

Based on the 2004 film by Revolution Studios, the musical brings to life the story of Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old who wishes to escape high school difficulties and finds herself transformed overnight into a 30-year-old magazine editor with an unexpected perspective on life.

The show’s book has been adapted by the original screenwriters, Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, who have collaborated with songwriters Michael Weiner and Alan Zachary, known for their work on First Date and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Directing the production is Andy Fickman, whose previous theatre credits include Heathers. The producers for the show include ROYO, Revolution Studios, Wendy Federman, and Phil Kenny.

Lucie Jones will star as Jenna in the show (now her second appearance as a Jenna in a musical based on a much-loved ’00s film), due to open in September.

You can have a first listen to Jones and Weiner perform a number from the show here:

The musical will play at the Manchester Opera House, opening on 21 September 2025 for a limited season to 12 October. Tickets for 13 Going On 30 – The Musical will be available from 13:30 (see what they did there) on Wednesday, 13 November 2024.

Further casting and creatives will be revealed in due course.