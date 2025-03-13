Cast for Titanique at Lido 2 Paris confirmed

A variety of West End stars will sail across the Channel for the show’s Paris season

Hit musical Titanique has revealed the English-speaking cast for its French premiere!

Scheduled to run at Lido 2 Paris from April 24 to June 1, 2025, the show is a parody of the film Titanic, featuring songs by Céline Dion. In this version, Dion narrates her perspective on the events involving Jack and Rose during the ship’s fateful voyage. The show includes popular tracks such as “I’m Alive” and “My Heart Will Go On.”

Set to star will be Astrid Harris as Céline Dion, Jessica Aubrey as Rose, Oliver Bales as Jack, Sam Ferriday as Cal, Jenny O’Leary as Molly, Andrew Pepper as Ruth, Tim Walton as Victor Garber and Luigi, and Damien Winchester as Iceberg and Seaman, with Samantha Mbolekwa, David Ouch ad Corrine priest as background vocalists. Charlotte Soo is the off-stage swing (female) with Cameron Vear as offstage swing (male).

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique premiered off-Broadway in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring Mindelle and Rousouli as Celine Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on 20 November 2022. It opened in London at the Criterion Theatre in December 2024, where it continues to play with a cast featuring WhatsOnStage Award winner and Olivier nominee Lauren Drew, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Jordan Luke Gage and WhatsOnStage Award winner and Olivier nominee Layton Williams.

Performances are in English with French surtitles. The show has a runtime of 1 hour and 40 minutes, including an intermission.